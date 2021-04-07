0xcert Price Up 1% This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $25,074.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00056592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.86 or 0.00635806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00080259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

