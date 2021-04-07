$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $971.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year sales of $4.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.79.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

