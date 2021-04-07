$1.12 EPS Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.17. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBC. Piper Sandler raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

GSBC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.08. 25,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.22. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

