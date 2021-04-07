$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,057 shares of company stock worth $28,117,680 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

