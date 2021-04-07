$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $7.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.68.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.68 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $188.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

