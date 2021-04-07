$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.60. Waters posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after buying an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Waters by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after buying an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Waters by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,471,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $302.23 on Wednesday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $304.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

