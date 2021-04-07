10,000 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

