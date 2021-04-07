$108.53 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will report sales of $108.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.20 million. Upwork posted sales of $83.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $467.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.14 million to $468.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $573.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $595.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.08 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $37,204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,752.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.