$108.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Brokerages forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report $108.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $281.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $739.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $784.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

