10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $188.60 and last traded at $189.95. 7,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 777,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.06 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,565,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,416 shares of company stock worth $25,731,264. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,949,000 after purchasing an additional 180,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.