117,320 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. 43,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

