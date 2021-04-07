1,200,000 Shares in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,800,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000.

LUXAU stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

