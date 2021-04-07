1,200,610 Shares in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.53% of Abcam at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth $828,000.

Abcam stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Abcam in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

