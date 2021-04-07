121,980 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Minot Capital LP

Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 121,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,756,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.2% of Minot Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $162.96. The company had a trading volume of 83,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,771,700. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $154.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

