1,225,317 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 149,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

TAK stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

