130,000 Shares in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

EB opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

