148,165 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. 200,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,942,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 107.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

