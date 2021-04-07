$15.74 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report $15.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $11.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $18.59. Alphabet reported earnings of $9.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $69.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.88 to $77.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $82.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $66.96 to $100.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,209.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,064.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,808.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,177.25 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

