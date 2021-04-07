150,000 Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Callaway Golf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

