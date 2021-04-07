15,357 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000.

VUG traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,723. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $161.14 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

