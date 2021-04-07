$16.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report $16.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.59 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $70.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $378.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.78 and a 200 day moving average of $357.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

