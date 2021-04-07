$16.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report $16.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.59 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $70.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $378.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.78 and a 200 day moving average of $357.67. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.