$17.44 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post $17.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.54 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $74.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.67 billion to $74.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $75.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.02 billion to $76.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS.

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,913,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

