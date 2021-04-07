$173.20 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce $173.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $175.30 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $129.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $700.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.70 million to $709.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $746.22 million, with estimates ranging from $736.46 million to $756.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 112.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

