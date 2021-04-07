17,386 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.87.

HON traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.38. 8,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,218. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

