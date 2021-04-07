175,000 Shares in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.30% of Gatos Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.