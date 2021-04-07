17,903 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,228. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.04. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.42 and a 1 year high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

