19,433 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.43. 616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,441. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $173.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

