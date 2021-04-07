197,575 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 197,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,833. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

