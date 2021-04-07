1inch Price Tops $4.99 (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $752.95 million and $259.65 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.99 or 0.00008819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1inch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.99 or 0.00242181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.91 or 0.00777720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,818.46 or 1.00450145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,937,913 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.