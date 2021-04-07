1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of 1st Source worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in 1st Source by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

SRCE stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

