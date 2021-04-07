$20.92 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $20.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.34 million and the lowest is $20.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $17.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $88.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $92.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.36 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $110.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

