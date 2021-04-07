200,000 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.