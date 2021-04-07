207,060 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 207,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.68% of Bally’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -149.72 and a beta of 2.73.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,777 shares of company stock worth $16,703,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

