$208.88 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to announce $208.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $247.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $851.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.00 million to $873.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $967.29 million, with estimates ranging from $931.80 million to $984.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,804,000 after acquiring an additional 320,848 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Evolent Health by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 347,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Evolent Health by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after buying an additional 151,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,623,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVH opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

