2,140 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $29.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,253.72. 39,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,797. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,997.62 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,113.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,172.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

