21,477 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Domo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Domo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domo by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

