22,055 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $240,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $68.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

