222,233 Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,778,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 332,755 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,513,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,259.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 239,608 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,448,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,583,000.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,412. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

