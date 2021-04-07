23,935 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $66.21. 259,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,417,852. The stock has a market cap of $269.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.