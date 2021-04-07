$24.56 Million in Sales Expected for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to report $24.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.33 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $49.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $200.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.08 million to $229.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $301.83 million, with estimates ranging from $286.70 million to $312.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,839,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.