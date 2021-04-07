24,893 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,893 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. 6,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,931. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

