250,000 Shares in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZNTEU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,869,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,046,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,682,000.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

ZNTEU stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.