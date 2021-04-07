25,490 Shares in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE SAIL opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5,373.63 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $64.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,952 shares of company stock worth $4,592,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.