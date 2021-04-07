27,000 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Applied Materials makes up 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.25. 251,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

