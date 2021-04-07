$271.16 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post sales of $271.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.62 million to $273.70 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $266.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

