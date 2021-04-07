$28.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post $28.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $29.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $29.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $93.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.91 million to $93.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

SANW opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $132.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

