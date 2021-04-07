28,628 Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.21% of Amplify Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBUY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,647. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average of $117.44. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $141.00.

