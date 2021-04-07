2,988,454 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,988,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,545,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of Discover Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

NYSE:DFS opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

