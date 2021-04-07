$3.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the highest is $3.34. United Rentals reported earnings of $3.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $18.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $20.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $21.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $23.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.38.

URI traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $322.00. 715,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.83 and a 200-day moving average of $243.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $341.00.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

