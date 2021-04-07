$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to announce sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

